Obituary: Lance R. Pohl

Lance R. Pohl, 78, died July 29 in Kensington, Maryland.
“Lance was well known for his pioneering work on drug-induced liver injury that led to the development of safer drugs. He loved to solve difficult scientific puzzles and was noted for having a picture of Sherlock Holmes above his desk. Mentoring young scientists was a vital part of Lance’s work, and watching them grow throughout their careers gave him great joy. He was equally passionate about his recreational pursuits: a love of photography, listening to the jazz of Miles Davis, and watching classic movies such as To Kill a Mockingbird, Black Rain, Dirty Harry, and The Godfather.”—Sheila Pohl, wife
Most recent title: scientist emeritus, National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute
Education: BA, bacteriology, University of California, Berkeley, 1966; PharmD, pharmacy, University of California, San Francisco, Medical Center, 1970; PhD, pharmaceutical chemistry, University of California, San Francisco, Medical Center, 1975
Survivors: wife, Sheila Pohl
