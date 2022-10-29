Obituary: Larry Allen

Larry Allen, 79, died Sept. 14 in Pointe-Claire, Quebec.
“Larry was an intelligent, thoughtful, adventurous, and hard-working man, devoted to family. He was a committed researcher in the field of colloid chemistry in the pulp and paper industry. He worked for the Pulp and Paper Research Institute of Canada (later FPInnovations) for 37 years. He was a leader in pulp and paper chemistry research and coedited the first book on wood resin. He coauthored over 100 publications and several patents. He was particularly proud to be able to save pulp and paper mills amounts often more than $10 million per annum in increased productivity and product quality.”—Sandy Allen, daughter
Most recent title: Principal scientist, FPInnovations
Education: BSc, physical chemistry, Carleton University, 1965; PhD, physical chemistry, Clarkson University, 1970
Survivors: Wife, Lee; children, Sandy, Mike, Jamie, and Dave; 11 grandchildren
