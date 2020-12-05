Obituary: Larry C. Thompson

Larry C. Thompson, 85, died Sept. 15 in Scarborough, Maine.
“Larry was an esteemed professor at the University of Minnesota Duluth (UMD) for 43 years. He was pivotal in creating the university’s master of science degree program in chemistry. He served for 13 years as the Department of Chemistry and Biochemistry head. He collaborated on and published research papers with international lanthanide researchers, and he was widely known as an expert in the coordination chemistry and spectroscopy of rare-earth elements. A generous mentor, Larry helped countless students become scientists, doctors, and engineers.”—Family of Larry C. Thompson
Most recent title: Emeritus professor of chemistry, University of Minnesota Duluth
Education: BS, chemistry, Willamette University, 1957; PhD, inorganic chemistry, University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, 1960
Survivors: Wife, Hongming Wang; daughters, Martha Thompson and Whitney Crettol; stepdaughter, Jin Valaperta; eight grandchildren
To recognize your late loved one or colleague, submit obituary information at cenm.ag/obits.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter