Obituary: Laurence R. Dusold

Laurence R. Dusold, 75, died on May 2 in Catonsville, Maryland.
“Laurence proudly wore his American Chemical Society pin to all major family functions for as long as I can remember. He was an early adopter of all things tech and anticipated just how big computers, email, and the internet would be, prompting his workplace to adapt. He gave 46 years of dedicated service to the US Food and Drug Administration.”—Patricia Morgan, daughter
Most recent title: Supervisory senior computer scientist, US Food and Drug Administration
Education: BS, chemistry, Purdue University, 1966; MS, chemistry, University of North Carolina, 1969
Survivors: Daughters, Amanda, Amy Breznak, Lauren Dusold, and Patricia Morgan; three grandchildren
