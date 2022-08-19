Obituary: Lawrence B. Cohen

Lawrence B. Cohen, 73, died May 27 in Boxborough, Massachusetts.
“Larry greatly enjoyed the outdoors and was an avid cyclist. He also loved hiking and spent many years hiking in the White Mountains with his children and grandchildren. He traveled throughout the world visiting many places in Europe, Africa, and Asia.”—Erika and Bret Cohen, children
Most recent title: Founder, Chartwell International
Education: BS, chemical engineering, Worcester Polytechnic Institute, 1970; MS, organometallic chemistry, Boston University, 1973
Survivors: Wife, Barbara; daughter, Erika; son, Bret; three grandchildren
To recognize your late loved one or colleague, submit obituary information at cenm.ag/obits.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter