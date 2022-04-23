Obituary: Lawrence (Larry) H. Keith

Lawrence (Larry) H. Keith, 83, died Feb. 16 in Monroe, Georgia.
“Larry was an internationally known environmental chemist. He was an ACS Fellow with more than 200 publications, served on several advisory boards, and earned numerous honors, awards, and recognitions for his work. Larry had been an environmental consultant, expert witness, teacher, editor, writer, reviewer, and publisher and developed expert systems for antiterrorism. In addition, Larry played the drums, sailed, skied, loved to travel, and was known for his calm, laid-back demeanor and for his dedication to his family and friends.”—Douglas B. Walters, friend
Most recent title: President and CEO, Instant Reference Sources
Education: BS, Stetson University, 1960; MS, Clemson University, 1963; PhD, University of Georgia, 1966
Survivors: Wife, Virginia; daughter, Emily; son, Jack; 3 grandchildren
