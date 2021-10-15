Obituary: Lee F. Brown

Lee F. Brown, 92, died June 30 in Albuquerque, New Mexico.
“Lee enjoyed the local ACS chapter meetings when employed at Los Alamos National Laboratory. He and several colleagues from Los Alamos were acknowledged at the time of their 50 Years of Service in 2001. He remained a member of the society and continued his interest in chemistry for another 20 years.”—Monica W. Brown, spouse
Most recent title: Technical staff member, Los Alamos National Laboratory
Education: BS, chemical engineering, University of Notre Dame, 1951; MS, chemical engineering, University of Delaware, 1955; PhD, chemical engineering, University of Delaware, 1963
Survivors: Spouse, Monica; daughter, Cecilia; sons, Eric and Timothy
