Obituary: Leo A. Paquette

Leo A. Paquette, 85, died on Jan. 21 in Columbus, Ohio.
“Leo was a prolific organic chemist. His research contributions included heterocyclic chemistry, natural products synthesis, and properties of architecturally interesting compounds. I am particularly fond of his combination of domino Diels-Alder reactions and photochemistry to prepare the unsaturated hydrocarbon triquinacene. Leo is best known for the first synthesis of dodecahedrane, which also started with a domino Diels-Alder reaction. Leo was tireless in his service to the chemistry community—for example, on the editorial boards of Organic Syntheses and Organic Reactions.”—David J. Hart, friend and colleague
Most recent title: Distinguished University Professor, Ohio State University
Education: BS, chemistry, Holy Cross College, 1956; PhD, chemistry, Massachusetts Institute of Technology, 1959
Survivors: Wife, Estelle; son, Ron; daughters, Donna, Linda, Lisa, and Susan
