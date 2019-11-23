Obituary: Leonard N. Nysted

Leonard N. Nysted, 92, died on Aug. 30 in Eagle River, Wisconsin.
“If dad didn’t have a family to come home to, he would have preferred to spend his life in the lab. When he had a spare moment, he was at his beloved northern Wisconsin home on Lake Laura. He was a kind, peaceful, and humble man, and he was loved by all who knew him.”—LynnAnn Nysted-Thomas, daughter
Most recent title: Senior research chemist, Pfizer
Education: BS, chemistry, St. Olaf College, 1951
Survivors: Daughter, LynnAnn Nysted-Thomas; son, Lee
