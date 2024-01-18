Obituary: Linda G. Carter

Linda G. Carter, 73, of Kennett Square, Pennsylvania, died May 24, 2023.
“A smart and talented person to work with, Linda pioneered work in food safety in the DuPont Crop Protection Business and led the DuPont Food Safety Initiative before she ended her career at Stroud Water Resource Center. In 1978, Linda married Patrick T. Hardesty. They were generous hosts and enjoyed many good times with friends and family. Linda and Pat traveled widely, camped (there was always bratwurst on the camp stove), loved their feline friends, and spent many hours in the great outdoors, plus quite a few indoors, keeping up with their favorite teams.”—Richard Hardesty, brother-in-law
Most recent title: Geochemist, Stroud Water Resource Center
Education: BA, chemistry, Case Western Reserve University, 1971; MS, Purdue University, 1973; PhD, organic chemistry, University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign, 1980
Survivors: Sisters- and brothers-in-law, Patricia Hardesty, Kathleen Hardesty Doig, Martha Hardesty, Susan Hardesty Routt, Richard Hardesty, Charles Hardesty; nine nieces and nephews
