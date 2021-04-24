Obituary: Lloyd L. Falk

Lloyd L. Falk, 101, died March 8 in Henrico, Virginia.
“Dr. Lloyd L. Falk of was a member of ACS for 75 years. He served in the US Army Air Corps during World War II in England and France as a meteorologist on President Dwight D. Eisenhower’s staff, helping determine the D-Day invasion. Lloyd worked 32 years for DuPont. He testified before Congress on water pollution control and was at President Lyndon Johnson’s signing of the Clean Water Act in 1965.”—Laurie Falk Coulter, daughter
Most recent title: Principal consultant, DuPont
Education: BS, chemistry, 1941, and PhD, environmental science, 1949, Rutgers University
Survivors: Daughter, Laurie Falk Coulter; sons, David and Gary; four grandchildren; three step-grandchildren; two step-great-grandchildren
