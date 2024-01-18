Obituary: Lloyd M. Jackman

Lloyd M. Jackman, 97, of State College, Pennsylvania, died Aug. 30, 2023.
“Lloyd believed he was the luckiest of men because his passion, chemistry, was also his livelihood. His biggest piece of luck, he thought, was to have won a postdoctoral fellowship to Imperial College London, which, in the 1950s, possessed one of the few nuclear magnetic resonance (NMR) spectrometers in Britain. He had access to this instrument day and night and thus was able to accumulate the data for his book, Applications of Nuclear Magnetic Resonance Spectroscopy in Organic Chemistry. It became a key reference for those adopting NMR to solve long-standing puzzles in organic chemistry.”—Marie Jackman, wife
Most recent title: Professor emeritus of chemistry, Pennsylvania State University
Education: BS, chemistry, 1945, MS, organic chemistry, 1948, PhD, organic chemistry, 1951, University of Adelaide
Survivors: Wife, Marie A. Jackman; sons, Richard Jackman and Andrew Jackman; three grandchildren
To recognize your late loved one or colleague, submit obituary information at cenm.ag/obits.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter