Obituary: Lloyd R. Snyder

Lloyd R. Snyder, 87, died on Sept. 19, 2018, in Walnut Creek, California.
“Lloyd was an outstanding scientist and a great friend, but the thing I remember most about Lloyd was his ability to teach and explain somewhat complex ideas in simple terms. He and the late Jack Kirkland taught an entire generation of scientists (more than 10,000 students) about chromatography. He was a very patient and dedicated teacher and also an outstanding writer of numerous papers and books. In addition, he won almost every major award in the fields of separation science and analytical chemistry.”—Joseph L. Glajch, friend and colleague
Most recent title: President, LC Resources
Education: BS, chemistry, 1952, and PhD, physical chemistry, 1954, University of California, Berkeley
Survivors: Wife, Barbara; daughter, Julie; sons, David, James, and Thomas; two grandchildren
To recognize your late loved one or colleague, submit obituary information at cenm.ag/obits.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter