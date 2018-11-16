Obituary: Lois W. Brock

Lois W. Brock, 101, died on May 30 in Akron, Ohio.
“In 1946, Lois established the Technical Informational Center at General Tire & Rubber and retired from that company in 1981 after 35 years. She then became ‘Grandma’ for the Pungs, a Cambodian refugee family sponsored by St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, where she had been a member since 1946. Over the years, she was active in numerous organizations, including Altrusa, College Club, Franklin Club, Friends of Our Lady of the Elms, the American Chemical Society Rubber Division, Tuesday Musical Association, and many groups at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church.—family of Lois Brock
Most recent title: Librarian, General Tire & Rubber
Education: B.A., classical studies, Wells College, 1937; M.S., classics and Latin, Case Western Reserve University, 1948; M.S., library science, Kent State University, 1953
Survivors: Nephews, Peter, Stephen, David, Charles, and Robert; nieces, Juanita and Beth
