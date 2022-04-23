Obituary: Lori M. Friedman

Lori M. Friedman, 69, died Feb. 20 in Philomath, Oregon.
“Lori chose alternative careers in chemistry. She was in the forefront of computerized chemical information at PPG Industries and Sherwin-Williams as director of information services. She then switched careers, and after being admitted to the Federal Patent Bar became a patent manager at Uniroyal Chemical and director of intellectual property at Kreativ. She then struck out on her own as the owner of LMF Patents. Lori joined ACS in 1979 and was a member for 44 years. Lori succumbed to the effects of multiple sclerosis after a 30-year battle.”—Howard S. Friedman, husband
Most recent title: Owner, LMF Patents
Education: BA, chemistry, New York University, 1970; EMBA, University of New Haven, 1973
Survivors: Husband, Howard
