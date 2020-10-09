Obituary: Lothar Schafer

Lothar Schäfer, 80, died on March 29 in Fayetteville, Arkansas.
“Lothar Schäfer’s notable early successes in the field of gas electron diffraction include the first electron diffraction determination of the structure of a free radical (indenyl), in 1968. Further discoveries were made in the 1970s. One of his successes was the determination of the correct structure of beryllocene. Additionally, Schäfer, along with colleagues John Ewbank, W. Faust, and A. A. Ischenko, created the revolutionary method of time-resolved electron diffraction. Schäfer was also a noted philosopher, author, and teacher, exploring quantum mechanics and spirituality. Missed most is his friendliness, warm smile, great sense of style, and thought-provoking conversation.”—Heather Jorgensen, friend
Most recent title: Distinguished professor emeritus, University of Arkansas
Education: PhD, chemistry, University of Munich, 1965
Survivors: Wife, Gabriele; daughters, Nicole Cunningham and Nathalie Davis; six grandchildren
