Obituary: Malcolm E. Kenney

Malcolm E. Kenney, 94, died Nov. 28, 2022, in Cleveland Heights, Ohio.
“Malcolm’s extensive research career focused on phthalocyanines for applications as photodynamic therapy cancer treatments, organosilicon compounds for new materials, and silicates as sulfur dioxide adsorbents for coal gas emissions remediation. He received the R. Patrick Linstead Award in Phthalocyanine Chemistry in 2000. Malcolm published 30 patents and 200 papers and mentored numerous PhD students. He was an avid traveler, especially to Europe to visit sites of scientific interest. In addition to his scientific achievements, Kenney was a generous benefactor to the Cleveland Museum of Art and the Cleveland Orchestra, as well as the Open Doors Academy.”—John Protasiewicz, colleague and friend
Most recent title: Hurlbut Professor Emeritus of Chemistry, Case Western Reserve University
Education: BS, chemistry, University of Redlands, 1950; PhD, inorganic chemistry, Cornell University, 1953
