Obituaries

Obituary: Marc Labelle

by Linda Wang
July 12, 2019 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 97, Issue 28
Photo of Marc Labelle.
Credit: Dachowski Photography
Marc Labelle

Marc Labelle, 61, died on Jan. 1 in Bedford, New Hampshire.

“Marc was a visionary, charismatic, and talented scientist. He was an inspiration, with his unique approach to chemistry, infectious laugh, and strong zest for life. It was Marc’s creative intuition that led to the discovery of the asthma drug Singulair. After leaving Merck & Co. in 2000, he worked at Amgen, ImClone Systems, and Lundbeck Research USA. In 2011, while running a highly successful consulting business, he became an associate professor at the Université de Sherbrooke. Marc received numerous awards, including the American Chemical Society Heroes of Chemistry Award in 2003. Marc was a coauthor of nearly 100 patents and research articles.”—Tim Cushing, friend and colleague

Most recent title: Owner, ML Pharma Consulting, and associate professor of chemistry, Université de Sherbrooke

Education: BS, chemistry, 1978, and PhD, organic chemistry, 1983, University of Montreal

Survivors: Wife, Helene Perrier; daughter, Evelyne; son, Felix

To recognize your late loved one or colleague, submit obituary information at cenm.ag/obits﻿﻿.

