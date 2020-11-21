Obituary: Margaret Agnes Jevnik Gentles

Margaret Agnes Jevnik Gentles, 92, died Aug. 9 in Newton, New Jersey.
“She was an amazing woman, wife, mother, grandmother, sibling, friend, student, and chemist—a joy and gift to all whom she graced with her presence. She had many great achievements working as a research chemist for Schering-Plough, but her finest was being a member of the Nobel Prize for Physiology or Medicine team that discovered both cortisone and prednisone. She was kind, caring, polite, generous, and extremely intelligent. She led her life with an open mind, loved to read and learn, and had a great spiritual connection. Her great mind was fully functioning until just before her body failed.”—Janet Gentles Larkin, daughter
Most recent title: Research chemist, Schering-Plough
Education: BS, chemistry, and BA, theology, Caldwell College (now University), 1950; MA, chemistry, Smith College, 1954
Survivors: Daughters, Grace Gentles Bloise, Mary Gentles DeMoss, Janet Gentles Larkin, Regina Gentles Sherman, Adrienne Wallendal, and Cicely; sons, David and Robert; 20 grandchildren; five great-grandchildren
