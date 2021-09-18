Obituary: Maria O. Longas

Maria O. Longas, 76, died Jan. 7 in Hobart, Indiana.
“Maria, a biochemist and native of Colombia, studied in New York and worked at the NYU Medical Center, Sloan Kettering Institute, Columbia University College of Physicians and Surgeons, and the Mount Sinai School of Medicine. She started her teaching career in 1987 at Purdue University Calumet (now Purdue University Northwest) in Hammond, Indiana. She was promoted to full professor in 1996 and retired in 2019. Her primary research interests were hyaluronic acid, aging effects of the skin, and Alzheimer’s disease. She was a long-time supporter of charities and the arts. She self-published a book of poems, Reminiscences, in 1997.”—Kay Rowberg and Hal Pinnick, colleagues
Most recent title: Professor emerita of Chemistry, Purdue University Northwest
Education: BA, chemistry, Hunter College, 1971; MA, chemistry, New York University, 1973; PhD, chemistry, New York University, 1978
