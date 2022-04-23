Obituary: Mariano Guiducci

Mariano Guiducci, 91, died in December 2021 in Skillman, New Jersey.
“Mario’s career took many twists and turns. His family fondly remembers his bumper sticker that read, ‘Honk if you love P-Chem.’ Didn’t get many responses, but he loved it.”—Laura Felker, daughter
Most recent title: Manager of process research, Givaudan
Education: BS, chemistry, Albright College, 1952; MS, chemistry, Lehigh University, 1954; PhD, organic chemistry, Columbia University, 1965
Survivors: Two daughters; four grandchildren
To recognize your late loved one or colleague, submit obituary information at cenm.ag/obits.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter