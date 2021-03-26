Obituary: Marie M. Roth

Marie M. Roth, 93, died Jan. 3, 2020 in Wauwatosa, Wisconsin.
“Marie was an advocate for women in the sciences and instilled this tradition in many, including her children and grandchildren. Her five granddaughters all have or are completing advanced degrees in the sciences, and her grandson is focused on the sciences in high school.”—Catherine Holcomb, daughter
Most recent title: Instructor and research assistant, Marquette University
Education: BA, chemistry, 1945, and MA, chemistry, 1947, Mount Holyoke College; PhD, chemistry, University of Wisconsin–Madison, 1952
Survivors: Daughters, Catherine Holcomb, Joanne Wendelberger, and Nancy
