Obituary: Marilyn Olmstead

Marilyn Olmstead, 76, died Sept. 30 in Davis, California.
“Marilyn was more than a patient and brilliant crystallography mentor; she was the closest thing I had to family on this continent. She welcomed me into her home, helped me adjust to life in Davis and find my scientific niche, and cheered me on at every milestone (Mrittika Roy). It was a privilege to watch her mind at work and an unbelievable gift to receive her love and kindness. She was a great tennis player that I was no match for, yet she gracefully played with me to let out my frustration when things did not work (Ella Jones).”—Compilation of contributions from Alan Balch, friend and colleague; and Ella Jones and Mrittika Roy, former students
Most recent title: Emerita professor of chemistry, University of California, Davis
Education: BA, chemistry, Reed College, 1965; PhD, chemistry, University of Wisconsin–Madison, 1969
Survivors: Husband, Alan; daughter, Janis Carey; son, Nate; four grandchildren
