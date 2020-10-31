Obituary: Marilynn J. Sikes

Marilynn J. Sikes, 67, died April 5 in Charlotte, North Carolina.
“Marilynn was an educator. She loved teaching science. She did chemistry demonstrations at Discovery Place—from volunteer to director of public programs and back to volunteer after teaching middle school science for a time. She was a vigorous Girl Scout leader. She combined these two passions in the Bridging the Gap program she developed for teaching science to Girl Scouts and giving them confidence in pursuing science. Marilynn was an active member and officer of the American Chemical Society. She showed her concern for others in her activity on the Committee on Chemists with Disabilities. Marilynn enjoyed reading. She was a big fan of Star Trek and Star Wars.”—Family of Marilynn Sikes
Most recent title: Science teacher, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools
Education: BS, biochemistry, University of Georgia, 1974; BA, education, 1976, and MA, gifted education, 1978, University of Wisconsin–Madison
Survivors: Husband, Ed; daughters, Maureen Hart, Kathryn Griffith, and Evelyn; son, Daniel; one granddaughter
