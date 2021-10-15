Obituary: Mark Frishberg

Mark Frishberg died July 8 in the Seattle area.
“We were sad to learn of Dr. Mark Frishberg’s passing. He will be deeply missed by his colleagues and customers of JenKem Technology USA. For the past 10 years, Dr. Frishberg assisted JenKem Technology’s customers to meet their PEG needs from laboratory through commercialization as a vice president of business development. His knowledge, wisdom, and kind personality will not be forgotten. Dr. Frishberg was an ACS Fellow and Career Consultant and was nominated as a candidate for 2018 ACS President-Elect.”—Daniela Hutanu, colleague
Most recent title: Vice president of business development, JenKem Technology USA
Education: BS, organic chemistry, Case Institute of Technology, 1968; PhD, synthetic organic chemistry, Carnegie Mellon University, 1973
