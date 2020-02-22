Obituary: Mark W. Heininger

Mark W. Heininger, 63, died on Oct. 23, 2019, in Madison, Wisconsin.
“Mark lived, learned, and played in many different places on this earth. He was an analytical chemist by trade but proficient in so many areas that one might call him a Renaissance man. He was a charter member of the Iowa City Elton John fan club, a carpenter, a brick mason, an accountant, a chef, a kennelman, and a multisport athlete, but mostly a gentleman and lover to his wife of 30 years.”—Jennifer Seydel, wife
Most recent title: Director of the analytical lab, Virent
Education: BS, science education, Northern Illinois University, 1977; MS, science education, University of Northern Iowa, 1984; PhD, analytical chemistry, Kansas State University, 1989
Survivors: Wife, Jennifer Seydel
