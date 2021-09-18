Obituary: Mark W. Orme

Mark W. Orme, 58, died Feb. 27 in Seattle.
“Mark was a passionate, dedicated, and visionary chemist in pharmaceutical R&D. He was a talented leader and brought an enthusiastic and creative approach to his work with his breadth of experience. He was a natural mentor who strove for and enjoyed camaraderie with his team. Mark passed away peacefully at home with his family after a courageous battle with cancer. He had so much more to experience and contribute to in life, which included science. Mark touched many lives and is forever in our hearts and memories.”—Stephanie Beigel-Orme, wife
Most recent title: Senior director, chemistry and CMC, Apellis Pharmaceuticals
Education: BA, chemistry, Western Washington University; MS, chemistry, University of Chicago
Survivors: Wife, Stephanie Beigel-Orme; daughters, Chenoa, Sara, and Tessa
