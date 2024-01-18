Obituary: Martin Rudd

Martin Rudd, 53, of New London, Wisconsin, died Oct. 14, 2023.
“Martin cared deeply about his family, friends, and community. He found great joy in teaching and mentoring in chemistry, which he continued to do even after he assumed an administrative role in the University of Wisconsin system. Our fondest memories of him are of us traveling together, both around the US and around the world. He would research the best restaurants in the city to visit ahead of time and leave detailed Google reviews for future travelers. He will be greatly missed by all, and we hope that his legacy lives on.”—Josephine Rudd Zhong Manis, daughter
Most recent title: Assistant chancellor, University of Wisconsin Oshkosh
Education: BSc, chemistry, 1991, and PhD, inorganic chemistry, 1994, University of Warwick
Survivors: Wife, Kris Rudd; stepchildren, Erika Hoff and Blake Petersen; children, Josephine Rudd Zhong Manis and Seth Rudd; brother, Phil Rudd; parents, Susan and David Rudd
