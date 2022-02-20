Obituary: Marvin F. Preiser

Marvin F. Preiser, 96, died Sept. 21, 2021, in Roscoe, New York.
“In his autobiographical gleanings, Preiser wrote about forming the Knights of Science with a group of friends in his early childhood: ‘We were given our own exhibition case (in the local library) to display our collections of rocks, insects and home-made scientific apparatus. Photography and chemistry were my passions. . . . We built a lab in our bedroom.” He received assistance from local shops: a tinsmith taught him to solder and form metal, the druggist gave him some small flasks, beakers, and tubing. And so began his lifetime exploration in chemistry and science. He was a 65-year member of ACS and had a lifelong career in the flavor and fragrance industry.”—Cheryl Leopold, daughter
Most recent title: Vice president and general manager, Bell Flavors & Fragrances Eastern Division
Education: High school diploma, Bronx High School of Science, 1942; BA, philosophy, State University of New York at New Paltz, 1993
Survivors: Daughter, Cheryl Leopold; son, Geof Prysirr; six grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren
