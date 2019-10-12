Obituary: Marvin J. Schnall

Marvin J. Schnall, 93, died on June 19 in Lenox, Massachusetts.
“Marvin was a member of the Tau Beta Pi and Phi Lambda Upsilon honor societies. His professional activities included serving as president of the New York Society for Coatings Technology and emeritus member of the American Chemical Society. He wrote and presented papers on coatings additives to societies and universities. His honors included the Kienle, Trigg, and PaVaC awards. Marvin served in the US Navy during World War II, with an honorable discharge in 1946. He was a member of Parents and Friends of Lesbians and Gays (PFLAG) and a founding member of Chapel Hill Kehillah.”— family of Marvin Schnall
Most recent title: Manager of the coatings laboratory, Troy Chemical
Education: BS, chemical engineering, Columbia University, 1947; MS, chemical engineering, Brooklyn Polytechnic University, 1957
Survivors: Wife, Doris; daughters, Jennifer Lockhart and Pamela Shrimpton; son, John; three grandchildren
