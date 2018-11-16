Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Obituaries

Obituary: Marvin Margoshes

by Linda Wang
November 16, 2018 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 96, Issue 46
Advertisement

Most Popular in People

 

Photo of Marvin Margoshes.
Credit: Courtesy of the Margoshes family
Marvin Margoshes

Marvin Margoshes, 92, died on Jan. 12 in Hastings-on-Hudson, N.Y.

“Over a career that spanned Harvard Medical School’s biophysics laboratory, the National Bureau of Standards (now the National Institute of Standards & Technology), Block Engineering, and Technicon Instruments, Marvin conducted basic research and developed new technologies, leading to several patents and more than 150 publications. His research covered spectroscopy and integration of laboratory and medical diagnostic instruments with computers. Projects included development of a novel multichannel flame spectrophotometer, which was useful in a range of applications, including analyzing bananas as a low-sodium food. The instrument was also useful in the isolation of metallothionein from horse kidneys. Metallothionein is an unusual cadmium/zinc-containing protein that continues to be the subject of considerable research today.”—family of Marvin Margoshes

Most recent title: Research director, Technicon Instruments

Education: B.S., chemistry, Brooklyn Collegiate & Polytechnic Institute, 1951; Ph.D., physical chemistry, Iowa State University, 1953

Survivors: Wife, Miriam; daughters, Bethia, Jessa, and Sara; son, Dan; eight grandchildren

To recognize your late loved one or colleague, submit obituary information at cenm.ag/obits.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Marvin Poutsma
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Obituary: William Stanclift
Obituary: Robert M. Williams

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE