Obituary: Marvin Margoshes

Marvin Margoshes, 92, died on Jan. 12 in Hastings-on-Hudson, N.Y.
“Over a career that spanned Harvard Medical School’s biophysics laboratory, the National Bureau of Standards (now the National Institute of Standards & Technology), Block Engineering, and Technicon Instruments, Marvin conducted basic research and developed new technologies, leading to several patents and more than 150 publications. His research covered spectroscopy and integration of laboratory and medical diagnostic instruments with computers. Projects included development of a novel multichannel flame spectrophotometer, which was useful in a range of applications, including analyzing bananas as a low-sodium food. The instrument was also useful in the isolation of metallothionein from horse kidneys. Metallothionein is an unusual cadmium/zinc-containing protein that continues to be the subject of considerable research today.”—family of Marvin Margoshes
Most recent title: Research director, Technicon Instruments
Education: B.S., chemistry, Brooklyn Collegiate & Polytechnic Institute, 1951; Ph.D., physical chemistry, Iowa State University, 1953
Survivors: Wife, Miriam; daughters, Bethia, Jessa, and Sara; son, Dan; eight grandchildren
