Obituaries

Obituary: Mary Ann Dombrink-Kurtzman

by Nina Notman, special to C&EN
April 30, 2023 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 101, Issue 14
Mary Ann Dombrink-Kurtzman.
Credit: Courtesy of Kathleen Dombrink
Mary Ann Dombrink-Kurtzman

Mary Ann Dombrink-Kurtzman, 84, died March 11, 2023, in Chicago.

“Mary Ann dedicated her career to working as a research chemist for the US Department of Agriculture, focusing on food safety. She proposed the solution to reducing levels of toxins called fumonisins, which grow on corn. Mary Ann authored many research works that have received more than 1,000 citations. She was actively involved in a number of causes, most notably the League of Women Voters. Mary Ann was a devoted wife, mother, sister, grandmother, and friend. As the oldest of her siblings, she was always ready to lend a helping hand.”—Kathleen Dombrink, sister

Most recent title: Research chemist, National Center for Agricultural Utilization Research, US Department of Agriculture

Education: BA, biological sciences, Holy Names University, 1960; MS, microbiology, Purdue University, 1963; PhD, immunochemistry, University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, 1988

Survivors: Daughter, Mary Heffernan; sons, Mark and Michael; five grandchildren

To recognize your late loved one or colleague, submit obituary information at cenm.ag/obits.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

