Obituary: Mary Ann Dombrink-Kurtzman

Mary Ann Dombrink-Kurtzman, 84, died March 11, 2023, in Chicago.
“Mary Ann dedicated her career to working as a research chemist for the US Department of Agriculture, focusing on food safety. She proposed the solution to reducing levels of toxins called fumonisins, which grow on corn. Mary Ann authored many research works that have received more than 1,000 citations. She was actively involved in a number of causes, most notably the League of Women Voters. Mary Ann was a devoted wife, mother, sister, grandmother, and friend. As the oldest of her siblings, she was always ready to lend a helping hand.”—Kathleen Dombrink, sister
Most recent title: Research chemist, National Center for Agricultural Utilization Research, US Department of Agriculture
Education: BA, biological sciences, Holy Names University, 1960; MS, microbiology, Purdue University, 1963; PhD, immunochemistry, University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, 1988
Survivors: Daughter, Mary Heffernan; sons, Mark and Michael; five grandchildren
