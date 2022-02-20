Obituary: Mary Burgess

Mary Burgess, 94, died Nov. 7, 2021, in Boston.
“Mary was a very active member in ACS until 2014. She was a councilor, alternate councilor, and local arrangements chair. Mary always greeted everyone with a smile at the registration desk at monthly meetings. May the memory of Mary be a blessing for us all.”—ACS Northeastern Section
Most recent title: Research chemist, Army Materials Technology Laboratory
Education: BS, chemistry, Simmons College
Survivors: Siblings, Sarah and Margaret
To recognize your late loved one or colleague, submit obituary information at cenm.ag/obits.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter