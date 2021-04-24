Obituary: Mary E. Dempsey

Mary E. Dempsey, 92, died Feb. 22 in Saint Paul, Minnesota.
“Mary Dempsey’s 4-decade-long academic career was marked by excellence in research, teaching, and scientific mentorship. Her research focused on membranes and membrane proteins, with a particular emphasis on sterols and their effects on cellular processes and cardiovascular disease. As the professor in charge of the University of Minnesota Medical School’s biochemistry course, Mary had a foundational role in the education of generations of Minnesota’s health-care providers. She is remembered as an inspirational educator and researcher with a generous and welcoming spirit.”—Patricia Sullivan, niece
Most recent title: Professor of biochemistry, University of Minnesota
Education: BA, College of St. Catherine, 1950; MS, Wayne State University, 1952; PhD, physiological chemistry, University of Minnesota Twin Cities, 1961
Survivors: Sister, Katherine D. Sullivan
