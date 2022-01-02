Obituary: Mary J. Mycek

Mary J. Mycek, 94, died June 2, 2021, in Derby, Connecticut.
“Dr. Mycek identified and named the enzyme transglutaminase and characterized the reaction it catalyzed. Her research centered on the mechanism of the brain’s tolerance to barbiturates. Among many publications, she authored three editions of Pharmacology (Lippincott). She served on several study sections at the National Institutes of Health and chaired the NIH Committee on Pharmacological Sciences (1980–1982). She also served as secretary of the Biochemical Pharmacology Discussion Group at the New York Academy of Sciences (1961–1971). She received the Outstanding Woman in Science Award from the Metropolitan Chapter of American Women in Science in New York City in 1994.”—Timothy and Marian O’Keefe, friends
Most recent title: Professor, University of Medicine and Dentistry of New Jersey
Education: AB, chemistry, Brown University, 1948; PhD, biochemistry, Yale University, 1955
