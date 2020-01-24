Obituary: Mary L. Good

Mary L. Good, 88, died on Nov. 20, 2019, in Little Rock, Arkansas.
“Mary Good was a towering figure in the chemistry enterprise. In her various roles, she made lasting scientific and policy contributions to industry, government, academia, and the nonprofit world. No matter how busy she was, Mary always found the time to offer perspective and advice to young chemists starting their careers. Mary was truly a unique individual, and I don’t think we will ever see anyone like her again. She will be deeply missed by all those whose lives she touched and enriched.”—Madeleine Jacobs, friend and colleague
Most recent title: Dean, University of Arkansas at Little Rock’s George W. Donaghey College of Engineering and Information Technology; served as American Chemical Society president in 1987
Education: BS, chemistry, University of Central Arkansas, 1950; PhD, inorganic chemistry, University of Arkansas, Fayetteville, 1955
Survivors: Sons, Billy and James; four grandchildren; two great-grandchildren
