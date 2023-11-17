Obituary: Maurice J. Schwarz

Maurice J. Schwarz, 83, of Seattle, died March 19, 2023.
“Born in Northampton, England, Maury received his undergraduate education and his PhD at the University of Oregon. Following service as a captain in the US Army at the Cold Regions Research and Engineering Laboratory in Hanover, New Hampshire, he joined Ciba-Geigy, where he rose from bench chemist to become vice president of product research and development in 1985. He was chairman of the board of the Research and Development Council of New Jersey in 1991–92 and received the Alumni Achievement Award from the University of Oregon in 1993. Maury and his wife, Sandy, were avid deep-sea and fly fishers.”—Gordon W. Gribble, friend
Most recent title: Executive vice president, Cell Therapeutics
Education: BS, chemistry, 1962, and PhD, organic chemistry, 1965, University of Oregon
Survivors: Wife, Sandy Schwarz; children, Raye Schwarz and Jessica Schwarz
