Obituary: Maurice M. Bursey

Maurice M. Bursey, 83, died Aug. 7, 2022, in Chapel Hill, North Carolina.
“In 1967, Maurice was hired as an assistant professor of analytical chemistry at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill where he taught chemistry until 1996. He was professor emeritus at the same chemistry department from 1996 until 1998. Maurice was active in ACS at national and local levels and contributed many articles about the history of chemistry with special emphasis on the contributions made by the African American community in North Carolina. Maurice will be dearly missed by his family and the community of ACS’s North Carolina local section where he was active till his death.”—Bhaskar Venepalli, friend
Most recent title: Professor emeritus, University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill
Education: BA, chemistry, 1959, MA, chemistry, 1960, and PhD, chemistry, 1963, Johns Hopkins University
Survivors: Wife, Joan; son, John; daughter, Sara Bursey DeGraide
