Obituaries

Obituary: Maurice M. Bursey

by Nina Notman, special to C&EN
February 24, 2023 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 101, Issue 7
Maurice M. Bursey.
Credit: Courtesy of John Bursey
Maurice M. Bursey

Maurice M. Bursey, 83, died Aug. 7, 2022, in Chapel Hill, North Carolina.

“In 1967, Maurice was hired as an assistant professor of analytical chemistry at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill where he taught chemistry until 1996. He was professor emeritus at the same chemistry department from 1996 until 1998. Maurice was active in ACS at national and local levels and contributed many articles about the history of chemistry with special emphasis on the contributions made by the African American community in North Carolina. Maurice will be dearly missed by his family and the community of ACS’s North Carolina local section where he was active till his death.”—Bhaskar Venepalli, friend

Most recent title: Professor emeritus, University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill

Education: BA, chemistry, 1959, MA, chemistry, 1960, and PhD, chemistry, 1963, Johns Hopkins University

Survivors: Wife, Joan; son, John; daughter, Sara Bursey DeGraide

To recognize your late loved one or colleague, submit obituary information at cenm.ag/obits.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

