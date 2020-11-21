Obituary: Maurice P. Slater

Maurice P. Slater, 88, died Oct. 16 in Lakewood, New Jersey.
“My dad handed down his love of baseball to me. He was born in Brooklyn and a die-hard Dodgers fan. He embraced the Mets when they came into existence in 1962, and I naturally became a Mets fan at an early age. We attended numerous ball games together as a family—so many wonderful times going to Shea Stadium to see our beloved Mets. After military service in the 1950s, my dad was employed by General Telephone, McDonnell Douglas, Cogar Manufacturing, Westinghouse Electric, and North American Philips before finishing his career at Ledoux & Co. He was a kind, generous, and great man. He was my hero, and I will miss watching ball games with him.”—Eric Slater, son
Most recent title: Director of the Nuclear Division, Ledoux & Co.
Education: BS, chemistry, Adelphi University, 1966
Survivors: Wife, Barbara; sons, Andrew and Eric; three grandchildren
