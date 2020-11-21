Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Obituaries

Obituary: Maurice P. Slater

by Linda Wang
November 21, 2020 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 98, Issue 45
Advertisement

Most Popular in People

 

Maurice P. Slater, 88, died Oct. 16 in Lakewood, New Jersey.

“My dad handed down his love of baseball to me. He was born in Brooklyn and a die-hard Dodgers fan. He embraced the Mets when they came into existence in 1962, and I naturally became a Mets fan at an early age. We attended numerous ball games together as a family—so many wonderful times going to Shea Stadium to see our beloved Mets. After military service in the 1950s, my dad was employed by General Telephone, McDonnell Douglas, Cogar Manufacturing, Westinghouse Electric, and North American Philips ­before finishing his career at Ledoux & Co. He was a kind, generous, and great man. He was my hero, and I will miss watching ball games with him.”—Eric Slater, son

Most recent title: Director of the Nuclear Division, Ledoux & Co.

Education: BS, chemistry, Adelphi University, 1966

Survivors: Wife, Barbara; sons, Andrew and Eric; three grandchildren

To recognize your late loved one or colleague, submit obituary information at cenm.ag/obits.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Obituary: Edward J. Walsh
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Obituary: Richard G. Bauer
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Obituary: Donald R. Goffinet

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE