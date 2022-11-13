Advertisement

Obituaries

Obituary: Maurice Peter Bellis

by Alexandra A. Taylor
November 13, 2022 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 100, Issue 40
Maurice Peter Bellis.
Credit: Courtesy of William Bellis
Maurice Peter Bellis

Maurice Peter Bellis, 98, died Sept. 8 in North Andover, Massachusetts.

“A World War II Marine Corps veteran, he was a 75-year member of the American Chemical Society. He had a more than 40-year career as a business executive and consultant in the chemical and petrochemical industries with American Cyanamid, Jefferson Chemical, Texaco, and Chemical Market Associates Inc. Like so many of his generation, he did what was asked of him without fanfare, held steadfastly to his ideals, and provided for his family. As he put it in his autobiography, he lived ‘A Good Life.’ He was a man of integrity and honor, and we will miss him.”—William Bellis, son

Most recent title: Consultant, Chemical Market Associates Inc.

Education: AB, chemistry, Cornell University, 1944; MSc, chemistry, 1948, and PhD, chemistry, 1950, University of Iowa

Survivors: Wife, Gloria; children, Elizabeth Bellis Kates, Peter, and William

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

