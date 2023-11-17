Obituary: Michael Bratychak

Michael Bratychak, 77, of Lviv, Ukraine, died Aug. 20, 2023.
“Michael was the editor in chief of the journal Chemistry and Chemical Technology and a professor at Lviv Polytechnic National University. He is known worldwide for his research into the synthesis of mono- and oligoinitiators and the polymeric materials based on them. Michael developed the theoretical basis of the chemical modification of epoxy resins with hydroperoxides and functional peroxides. He lived a bright and beautiful life, full of intense scientific work. He was always a fair and good person and a good specialist in his field, and he was dedicated to his work and team.”—Yuriy Demchuk, colleague
Most recent title: Head of the Department of Chemical Technology of Oil and Gas Processing, Lviv Polytechnic National University
Education: PhD, chemistry, Lviv Polytechnic National University, 1980
