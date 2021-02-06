Obituary: Michael E. Hagerman

Michael E. Hagerman, 50, died Dec. 3, 2020, in Schenectady, New York.
“Mike was a caring and dedicated teacher, committed to mentoring students to find their passions and achieve their very best. His impact is ongoing, most notably in his work initiating Union College’s nanoscience program, developed through numerous grants for course development and acquisition of exceptional research instrumentation. He championed undergraduate research in the most substantial way, welcoming every student to work with him in the lab and enabling them to travel to professional conferences to share their results. His colleagues will remember him for his sincere warmth, caring, and innate ability to send a note of encouragement exactly when needed.”—Joanne D. Kehlbeck, friend and colleague
Most recent title: Professor of chemistry and director of the nanotechnology program, Union College
Education: BS, chemistry and mathematics, North Central College, 1991; PhD, chemistry, Northwestern University, 1995
Survivors: Wife, Gail Donaldson; daughter, Sarah; son, James
