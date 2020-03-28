Obituary: Michael H. Auerbach

Michael H. Auerbach, 76, died on Feb. 11 in Suffern, New York.
“Michael did analytical R&D at Monsanto’s polymer and petrochemical division in Springfield, Massachusetts, starting in 1969. He moved to Pfizer’s industrial specialty chemical division in 1976 as manager of applications. He was promoted to senior associate director of regulatory affairs when Pfizer transitioned away from specialty chemicals and formed its food science group. Among his accomplishments, he assisted in the development of a high-pyruvate xanthan gum for enhanced oil recovery and polycarboxylate antiscalants for water desalination and geothermal power; was responsible for a clinical trial of the high-intensity sweetener alitame in Australia; established the generally-recognized-as-safe status of the reduced-calorie fat replacer salatrim; assisted in the development of EverFresh, an antienzymatic browning agent for shrimp; and established worldwide acceptance of the dietary fiber status of the low-calorie bulking agent polydextrose.”—David Auerbach, son
Most recent title: Food regulatory affairs scientist, DuPont
Education: BS, chemistry, Massachusetts Institute of Technology, 1964; PhD, analytical chemistry, Cornell University, 1970
Survivors: Wife, Cheryl, daughters, Karen and Sara; son, David; four grandchildren
