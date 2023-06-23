Obituary: Michel Franck-Neumann

Michel Franck-Neumann, 84, died April 9, 2023, in Strasbourg, France.
“Michel loved his work and nature.”—Florian Franck-Neumann, son
Most recent title: Director of research, National Center for Scientific Research (CNRS), Strasbourg
Education: PhD, organic chemistry, University of Strasbourg, 1968
Survivors: Sons, Florian and Rolf
