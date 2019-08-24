Obituary: Monte Blau

Monte Blau, 92, died on May 1 in South Wellfleet, Massachusetts.
“Monte Blau, a pioneer of radiopharmaceutical chemistry, received notoriety at Roswell Park Memorial Institute in Buffalo, New York, for his early studies using radiolabeled antibodies for tumor imaging. He developed a large-scale crystal scanner with Merrill Bender for cardiac imaging studies. He developed many radiopharmaceuticals, including fluorine-18 for positron-emission tomography imaging of bone metastasis. Dr. Blau served as chair of the Department of Nuclear Medicine at the University at Buffalo, president of the Society of Nuclear Medicine, and founding member of the International Symposium on Radiopharmaceutical Chemistry. He received the Georg Charles de Hevesy Nuclear Pioneer Award in 1980.”—Hank F. Kung, friend and colleague
Most recent title: Professor emeritus, Harvard University
Education: BS, chemistry, Brooklyn Collegiate and Polytechnic Institute, 1948; PhD, chemistry, University of Wisconsin–Madison, 1952
Survivors: Daughter, Hannah; son, Saul; one grandson
To recognize your late loved one or colleague, submit obituary information at cenm.ag/obits.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter