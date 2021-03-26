Obituary: Morris P. Grotheer

Morris P. Grotheer, 92, died Jan. 2 in Clive, Iowa.
“Dr. Grotheer (Mo) was a longtime American Chemical Society member and former chair of the Industrial Electrochemical Division of the Electrochemical Society. One of his final projects, prior to retirement, was quality improvement of manganese dioxide production. Dr. Grotheer was also a member of Sigma Xi, the American Institute of Chemical Engineers, and the Chlorine Institute. Mo started his education in a one-room school house. He was the only one of seven siblings to attend college. As education was very important to him, he made sure all his children and grandchildren completed college.”—Carla Peterman, daughter
Most recent title: Manager of chemical R&D, Kerr-McGee
Education: BS, chemistry, 1950, and MS, chemistry, 1951, Pittsburg State University; PhD, analytical and physical chemistry, Kansas State University, 1957
Survivors: Wife, Louise; daughters, Dynnell Hein, Carla Peterman, Sharon Sturm, and Kathryn; son, Timothy; six grandchildren; four great-grandchildren
