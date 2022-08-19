Obituary: Myron “Myke” S. Simon

Myron “Myke” S. Simon, 95, died May 23 in Newton, Massachusetts.
“Myke joined Polaroid in 1949 after completing his doctorate with Robert B. Woodward. He was the first chemist to synthesize molecules in the research program aimed at creating instant color film. He was one of the key inventors of the chemistry in the Polaroid Instant Color Photography systems, including the dye developers used in the first Polacolor peel-apart system and the alkali-stable naphthol phthalein dyes used in the SX-70 system. He was a national fellow of the American Chemical Society and was active in the society’s Northeastern Section for more than 6 decades.”—Ethan S. Simon, son
Most recent title: Research fellow and associate director of organic chemistry, Polaroid
Education: BA, chemistry, 1947, MA, organic chemistry, 1948, and PhD, organic chemistry, 1949, Harvard University
Survivors: Children, Laurel Bobrowich, Amy Berg, and Ethan
