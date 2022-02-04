Advertisement

Obituaries

Obituary: Nada M. Anid

by Alexandra A. Taylor
February 4, 2022 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 100, Issue 5
Nada M. Anid
Credit: Christopher Appoldt
Nada M. Anid

Nada M. Anid, 63, died Sept. 28, 2021, in Riverdale, New York.

“Nada Anid, vice president for the New York Institute of Technology Office of Strategic Communications and External Affairs and former dean of the College of Engineering & Computing Sciences, was a tireless advocate, dedicated mentor, passionate leader, and loyal friend, among other roles. Nada joined the university in 2009 and quickly elevated its stature on the national and global stage while securing millions of dollars of funding and attracting high-caliber faculty, students, and partners to our university. We are forever grateful for the leadership she provided.”—New York Tech Strategic Communications Department

Most recent title: Vice president for strategic communications and external affairs, NYIT

Education: BS and MS, chemical engineering, KTH Royal Institute of Technology, 1980; PhD, environmental engineering, University of Michigan, 1993

Survivors: Husband, Paul; daughters, Ingrid and Audrée

To recognize your late loved one or colleague, submit obituary information at cenm.ag/obits.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

