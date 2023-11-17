Obituary: Nancy N. Ragsdale

Nancy N. Ragsdale, 85, of Crozet, Virginia, died Oct. 2, 2023.
“Nancy enjoyed her work as a federal employee of the US Department of Agriculture and at the University of Maryland. The challenge of promoting science related to pesticides, regulatory decisions regarding their use, and how to use them in ways to minimize detrimental human and environmental effects was a stimulating career. Nancy was a former chairperson and active member of the Agrochemicals Division of the American Chemical Society and made numerous contributions to strengthen that division through symposia, publications, and leadership positions.”—William C. Ragsdale, husband
Most recent title: National program leader of pest management chemistry, Agricultural Research Service, US Department of Agriculture
Education: BS, general science and chemistry, Central Connecticut State University, 1960; MS, botany, 1966, and PhD, botany, 1974, University of Maryland
Survivors: Husband, William Ragsdale; children, Nancy “Ginny” Ragsdale and Elizabeth “Beth” Howard
