Obituary: Nathaniel Solon Finney

Nathaniel Solon Finney, 54, died Oct. 8, 2021, in San Diego.
“Nat and I traveled many a road together, be it conference gigs in Russia, Thailand, and Ethiopia or career moves from San Diego to Zurich to Tianjin, China. We regularly attended Gordon Research meetings together and worked closely to advance the Laboratory for Process Chemistry in Switzerland. We shared a commitment to living in the moment without regret and with confidence that we were at worst creating great stories for future reflection. We believed in the principles of lifelong experiential learning and the power of liberal scholarship to foster innovative thinking. His life spectrum manifested an incandescent illumination.”—Jay Siegel, friend and colleague
Most recent title: Professor, Tianjin University
Education: BS, chemistry, University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, 1988; PhD, chemistry, California Institute of Technology, 1993
Survivors: Mother, Rebecca; sister, Dorothea
